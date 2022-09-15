JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Jackson State University (JSU) gears up for their first home game of the football season, supporters of the school hosted a fundraiser on Thursday.

The W.C. Gordon and Ashley Robinson Golf Tournament, which is a bi-annual event, is one of Jackson State’s biggest fundraisers for their athletic program.

Gordon was the winningest coach at Jackson State during his tensure.

“We are just so pleased with the participation that we have from the golfers and all of our sponsors, and it’s a great event. And we look forward to doing it every year,” said Jesse Thompson, chairman of the JSU Tiger Fund Athletic Foundation.

University leaders are encouraging people to come out and support the football team this season.

Saturday’s kickoff time is at 1:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.