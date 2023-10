MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A golf tournament was held to raise money for Camp Kamassa.

Golfers gathered at the Whisper Lake County Club in Madison on Thursday to support the camp.

Camp Kamassa, which is set to open in 2025, will be the first and only year-round fully handicap camp facility for children and adults with special needs.

Twenty-seven teams competed in this year’s tournament and raised nearly $50,000.