MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Central Mississippi Realtors announced the Dreams Charity Golf Tournament will take place in September.

The event will be held at Lake Caroline Golf Club in Madison on Thursday, September 8. Organizers said funds raised from the tournament will benefit Friends of Children’s Hospital, which is the fundraising organization that supports the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s (UMMC) pediatric health care mission.

“Each year, we join forces with countless community partners, sponsors, staff and volunteers in an effort to raise vital funding for an undertaking which emphasizes and strengthens our commitment towards the beloved community we serve,” said Central Mississippi Realtors Board of Directors President, Schneika N. Stokes. “We’re beyond grateful for the unwavering dedication of our eager volunteers for making this charitable effort a complete success.”

The tournament will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. The shotgun takes place at 12:30 p.m.

Registration for the event is underway. Player registration is $125.00, and registration is limited to 100 players.