MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A GolfSuites entertainment facility is expected to open in Madison in 2023.

The Madison County Journal reported the facility would be located on Interstate 55 and Parkway East.

Officials said the facility would feature multiple types of golf, golf game improvement, a restaurant, and live entertainment.

The other GolfSuites locations are in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

A groundbreaking for the Madison facility will happen in the near future.