JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Good Samaritan Center, a nonprofit in Jackson that helps families in need, is struggling to fill their food pantry.

Center officials said families can get help signing up for SNAP, get assistance with clothing and home-bound seniors can have food delivered.

In recent months, the center has been struggling to keep their pantries stocked.

“For some reason, the food donations are really low. I don’t know if that’s because of inflation and food is more expensive right now, but our food pantry is struggling right now more than usual,” said manager Sandra Cupstid.

The Good Samaritan Center serves at least 150 families each week.