GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Goodman police chief is sounding off, stating his department is struggling. He’s also questioning how he can lead a department to serve and protect with no staff or resources.

Police Chief Willie Mack said he supplies his own weaponry and is using his own money to buy police gear, even buying his own body camera. He added that when he goes to the city for assistance, he said he’s given the run around.

Mack said three staff members are working under him, but said they refuse to follow protocol. He said Mayor Ricky Anderson wrongfully hired the staff without a background check and proper process.

“When you first get in there, he had said something about a wish list. We wrote down the things that we need as far as ammunition to do training, the equipment that we need, or getting more vehicles, getting the vehicles fixed that we have. At one point, we couldn’t even get gas, can’t get the oil changed. I had to get money out of my own pocket, put gas in the patrol car or use my personal vehicle, which they complain about me doing,” said Mack.

The police chief said he was able to get multiple police vehicles donated or purchased at a reduced price. However, the city claims they don’t have the funds for maintenance and have multiple vehicles not in use.