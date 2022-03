JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson area volunteers will host an inaugural gospel concert fundraiser on Sunday, March 27 that will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society.

The concert will begin at 3 p.m. at Grace Inspirations Church on Grand Avenue.

The event will feature Jerry Smith and the Children of Israel with special guest Lillian Lilly and Barbara Harper.

To purchase tickets, contact Perry McDonald at 601-832-3581 or email pmac8409@yahoo.com.