Gov. Phil Bryant Spokesperson and Director of Public Affairs headed to Private Sector

Gov. Phil Bryant announced Friday his spokesperson and Director of Public Affairs Bobby Morgan is heading to the private sector starting July 22.

Morgan has been working for Bryant for four years.

He served as Senate Liaison, Senior Economic Development Policy Advisor and most recently Director of Public Affairs.

Morgan will be joining Atmos Energy as Vice President of Public Affairs.

Office of the Governor Press Secretary Rivers Ormon will now oversee communications in the role of Director of Communications. 

