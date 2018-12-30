Government shutdown continues, workers soldier on

It’s the second week of a partial government shutdown.

Nikole Killion is at the White House with the latest.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirst Jen Neilsen toured overcrowded detention center in El Paso and Arizona over the weekend where the federal government is holding migrant families. No photographers were allowed to follow her. She’s called for more thorough initial health screenings for migrants as well as secondary screenings for every child. Following the deaths of two Guatemalan children this month. Saturday, President Trump tweeted ‘any deaths of children or others at the border are strictly the fault of Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies which allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally.

The President is pledging to keep the federal government partially closed until Congress agrees to have U.S. taxpayers help fund a border wall.

Friday, the President threatened to close the entire southern border.

“The President is here at the White House, having canceled his annual New Year’s Eve Party at his private Florida club. He agreed to lower this demand for a full 5-billion to build the border wall but Democrats say the new number.2.5 billion is still unacceptable.”

“The president ought to get over this syndrome of his television show, ‘you’re fired, you’re shut down.”

Meantime, the Environmental Protection Agency began furloughing workers Friday night. And the Smithsonian Institution which runs 19 museums and the National Zoo will close all locations after the New Year.

The shutdown is forcing hundreds of thousands of federal workers to stay home or work without pay.

The House Democrats pledged to introduce legislation to reopen the government when they take control January 3rd.