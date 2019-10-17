Governor Bryant declares October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi’s governor declares October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Gov. Phil Bryant released this information via Twitter.

I have declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This month will provide an excellent opportunity for citizens to learn more about preventing domestic violence and to show support for the numerous organizations and individuals who provide assistance to victims. Gov. Phil Bryant

Domestic Violence Awareness Month has been recognized in the United States since 1987. The ultimate goal is to make people aware of the resources available to them and to let them know the statistics around domestic violence.

Victims of domestic violence can seek help by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.