Governor Phil Bryant joined WJTV 12’s Byron Brown and Gerald Harris after he delivered his final speech as Governor.

Bryant says giving his final speech at the Neshoba County Fair was both a relief and bittersweet.

Gov. Bryant brags a bit about a few accomplishments since he’s been in office.

“The graduation rate is higher, money is in the bank, we filled the rainy day fund, $310 million more money coming in the budget. It is a good time to be talking as Governor at the Neshoba County Fair.”