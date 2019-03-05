Governor Bryant meets with FEMA Video

Governor Phil Bryant tweeted this photo from a meeting this morning.

He met with the FEMA Region IV Director to discuss the flooding in Mississippi and the tornadoes in Alabama.

The Governor says he's offering prayers and assistance to people in need in Alabama.

People from all over are traveling to Alabama to help with the disaster relief effort, including from right here in Jackson. a six-member command team with the Salvation Srmy is helping our neighboring state. they're providing food, water, and shelter. Bill Feist with the Salvation Army explains.

"Just dealing with people who have lost property even if they have not lost a family member just losing property can be a really significant loss

Half the disasters I've talked with people that have lost everything they've owned everything that took them a thirty, forty, fifty years to accumulate is all gone."

