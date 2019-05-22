Governor Bryant: "This IS the great flood" Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. From L to R: MEMA Director Greg Michel looks on with an interpreter while Governor Phil Bryant provides a flooding update. [ + - ] From L to R: MEMA Director Greg Michel looks on with an interpreter while Governor Phil Bryant provides a flooding update. [ + - ] From L to R: MEMA Director Greg Michel looks on with an interpreter while Governor Phil Bryant provides a flooding update. [ + - ] From L to R: MEMA Director Greg Michel looks on with an interpreter while Governor Phil Bryant provides a flooding update. [ + - ] From L to R: MEMA Director Greg Michel looks on with an interpreter while Governor Phil Bryant provides a flooding update. [ + - ] From L to R: MEMA Director Greg Michel looks on with an interpreter while Governor Phil Bryant provides a flooding update. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace provides a brief on the flooding in his jurisdiction [ + - ] Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace provides a brief on the flooding in his jurisdiction [ + - ] Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency estimates more than half a million acres are underwater in the Delta.

WJtV 12 ‘s Jade Bulecza was at the news conference where the Governor called this the worst flood in memory.

MEMA Director Greg Michel likened the situation in the area as 'one big bathtub' and said they don't see the water leaving anytime soon.

The agency estimates 515 homes are damaged.

Leaders say they tried to get an individual assistance declaration but because water surrounds homes they can’t get damage assessments and FEMA denied the declaration. MEMA is working on an appeal.

Michel compared this historic flood to the one in 1927.

"Even though the extensive damage is not as bad. The significance of this damage with the people is significant. And the long term effect we won’t see the water get out of the backwater any time soon."

There is an individual housing assistance center in Warren County if you need help with a place to live.

WJTV 12's Jade Bulecza was there and covered the live event. Watch here for the full press conference.