Governor Bryant Visits Border

Governor Bryant visited the Southern border and spent time with Mississippi National Guard Soldiers.

Bryant says he received intelligence briefings and that there is a national security crisis.

The governor tweeted quote, “Congress must build the wall, and we must ensure that our border patrol agents have the resources they need.”

He also tweeted, “I appreciate the chance to visit the Southern Border & spend time with our brave @ nationalguardMS soldiers & @ DHSgov @ CBP agents. I have received real-time intel briefings. President @ realDonaldTrump is right. There is a national security crisis at the border.”