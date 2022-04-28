HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors approved a $4 million project that’s brought much disagreement and comments from the governor.

Three of the five Hinds County Supervisors stood side-by-side on Thursday, April 28 to applaud a new development that will be paid for with $4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“The Board of Supervisors is exploring the establishment of a commerce development entity to foster the growth and competitiveness of minority and women-owned businesses in Hinds County,” said District 4 Supervisor Vern Gavin.

In a 3-2 vote last week, the Board approved the funding to be distributed for economic and community development in the county.

Gavin represented the plan and announced a partnership with Hope Credit Union that will provide resources and financial sustainability to small businesses.

“In District 1, we want to get our roads repaired. We want to get our bridges repaired. Economic development isn’t going to do you any good if you can’t get to the road where the economic development is being created,” said District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham.

Governor Tate Reeves also shared his perspective during a press conference, calling the project a “disappointment.”

“I am very disappointed in the City of Jackson and in Hinds County for the way in which they’ve chosen to spend their ARPA funds. I said to them months and months ago, ‘Don’t spend your money unwisely. Preserve it. Use it to get that match. It will go much further in a dollar for dollar match from the state,'” said Reeves.

Hinds County Supervisor David Archie also weighed in, calling the project a “misuse” of funds. However, with the plan having been approved, the process to incentivize the growth of minority businesses is already underway.