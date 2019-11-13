Governor Phil Bryant WMA ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The dedication of Mississippi’s newest wildlife management area, Phil Bryant WMA was held Wednesday at Mahannah WMA.

Governor Phil Bryant delivered the keynote address.

The Phil Bryant WMA is about 18,000 acres of bayous, cypress sloughs, and well-managed bottomland hardwoods in Issaquena and Warren Counties.

Gov Phil Bryant says, “ I mention my grandson Henry and I have another one Phillip one day I dream of being able to come here to pitch the tent and hunt with my grandchildren and build that fire and tell stories of their grandfather and his grandpa other before him.”

Associate State Director Alex Littlejohn said, “This all started about two years ago actually in a conversation amongst friends and we feel like we had an opportunity to conserve a piece of land that’s iconic to the Mississippi Delta. You know things never in the way they begin and we could’ve never envisioned all this would’ve came together the way it did.”

For hunters, there will be unique opportunities not previously offered on other WMAs