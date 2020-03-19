Governor Reeves requests disaster assistance for February severe storms and flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves announced his request for disaster assistance for Mississippi citizens impacted by the Pearl River flooding and severe weather in February 2020.

Reeves is requesting Federal Declaration for Public Assistance to help recover from the flooding and storms.

“Mississippians are strong and resilient, but the historic flooding and severe weather we experienced is more than anyone should have to recover from alone. When disaster strikes and a fellow Mississippian is in need, we lend a helping hand. I want to thank all the hardworking men and women who helped complete these damage assessments to ensure every community hit can receive the necessary assistance to recover,” said Reeves.

According to a media release from his office, joint public assistance damage assessments were conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance personnel, along with local governments.

Assessments began on March 9, 2020, in the following counties: Attala, Carroll, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Leflore, Warren, and Yazoo. After the completion of all damage assessments, it was determined that each of those eleven counties met the threshold to receive assistance.

Issaquena and Sharkey Counties were also included in the joint damage assessments, but due to ongoing flooding, the damage could not be assessed. The damage in these areas will be assessed at a later date.

Reeves also stated he also requesting disaster assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for Central Mississippi communities affected by the Pearl River flooding on February 10-14, 2020.

He sent a letter to SBA Director Kem Fleming asking that low-interest loans be made available to aid small businesses and property owners in Hinds and Madison Counties damaged by the historic flooding.