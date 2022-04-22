JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In observance of National Blue and Green Day, the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion will be illuminated blue and green on Friday, April 22 to help raise awareness of the need for organ, eye, and tissue donation.

The Governor’s Mansion is located at 300 East Capitol Street in Jackson.

National Blue & Green Day is part of National Donate Life Month (NDLM), which was established by Donate Life America and its partnering organizations in 2003. Observed in April each year, NDLM helps raise awareness about donation, encourage Americans to register as a donor, and honors those who have saved lives through the gift of donation.

In Mississippi, there are more than 1,300 people awaiting a life-saving transplant. To become an organ, eye, or tissue donor, visit msora.org.