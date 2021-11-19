Graduation ceremony held for JPD’s 65th Recruit Class

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Five cadets joined the Jackson Police Department on Friday, November 19. The 65th Recruit Class graduation ceremony was held at the Jackson Police Training Academy.

“Oh, I’m excited. I’m eager to put everything we’ve learned and get Jackson safe again,” said Derrick Smith.

Jarvius Collins is one of the new recruits. He’s following in his family’s footsteps. He said his sister is also a law enforcement member.

“I just got a lot of respect for law enforcement. They’re like superheroes,” said Collins.

“It’s good to have our citizens stepping up to want to be a police officer,” said Police Chief James Davis. “That increases our ranks.”

Davis added the department is heading in the right direction to fill its vacancies. The department recently received a $500,000 grant to help hire more officers.

The next recruiting class will begin in December 2021.