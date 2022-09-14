RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canopy Children’s Solution held a grandy opening ceremony for The Canopy School on Wednesday, September 14. The ceremony was held at the school’s location on North Avery Boulevard in Ridgeland.

Leaders of the Canopy Children’s Solutions have worked 16 months to provide an environment to children who have learning differences such as dyslexia, ADHD, and autism.

The Canopy School will offer a workforce development program for high school students who are in an alternative academic path. The school will also open enrollment for children in pre-K through 8th grade.

Kara White, head of The Canopy School, said they currently have 60 students enrolled. The school also has 24 staff members, including teachers and counselors.

“This is really a dream come true. It’s so great seeing parents drop their children off or text us and say how relieved they are because now their child is happy,” said White.

According to White, the Canopy Children’s Solutions also provides students with different services by collaborating with several clinics to provide students with the proper therapy on site.

“Parents now don’t have to leave work because we offer all the resources need right her at the school,” said White.

The Canopy School officially started class September 6. Enrollment is still open for students.