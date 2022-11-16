BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested a man accused of shooting his 18-year-old grandson.

The shooting happened at a home along the Siwell Road Corridor around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15.

Police said the unidentified suspect was arrested for aggravated assault/domestic violence. He is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center.

According to officers, the 18-year-old victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for treatment. As of Wednesday, November 16, he was listed in serious condition.

Byram police said due to the domestic relationship, the suspect and the victim’s names will be withheld at this time.