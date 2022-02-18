NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Natchez-Adams County Airport said they’re working to secure grants for improvements of the facility and to secure a commercial airline.

The Natchez Democrat reported Natchez-Adams County Airport Director Richard Nelson is preparing a grant application through the U.S. Commerce Department.

“It’s a $1 million grant, which requires a 20 percent local match, which is only $200,000,” he said.

The Adams County Board of Supervisors pledged $100,000 from its American Rescue Plan funds. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson has called a meeting of an airport task force on March 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

He said he would like to see the county up its contribution to the grant match.