BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – The City of Brandon announced that the Phase C-2 of the expansion of Grants Ferry Parkway has finally been completed.

Brandon leaders said the expansion project has been in the making for 20 years, but the project officially broke ground in August 2020.

Grants Ferry Parkway will connect Highway 471 and North Trickhambridge Road in Brandon. Leaders said the expansion allows for ease of access to Interstate 20 east for those traveling from Highway 471. Phase C-2 is located just north of East Deer Ridge off of the highway across from Warner Drive.

Brandon Mayor Butch Lee and other city leaders believe the project will also help increase residential growth in the city.

“Brandon will continue to be a desirable location for those looking for a family-friendly community with foresight for the future,” said Lee.

Neighbors said they’re ready for the road to officially open to help make their travel easier.

“I believe this is something the city needed with many people starting to live down here,” said Angela Pawn, a Brandon resident. “I see this as beneficial.”

“I’m honestly excited seeing this project as it took a while to complete it,” said Bryan Wilbert, a Brandon resident. “With a lot going on in the city, it was time.”

The ribbon cutting for the project will be held on Tuesday, November 15 at 10:00 a.m.