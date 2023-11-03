MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A grass fire caused all lanes of Interstate 55 South in Madison County to close on Friday, November 3.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the fire happened on I-55 South before the MS 463 exit. The fire stretches from the 109 mile-marker to the 107 mile-marker in the Madison city limits.

All southbound lanes are blocked as of 1:53 p.m. CT on Friday, November 3. Madison police said drivers are being directed to Gluckstadt Road for an alternative route.

Crews responded to the scene in order to put out the fire. There’s no word on any injuries.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area while firefighters are working to get the fire under control.