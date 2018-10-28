Great Bear Affair kicks off in Rolling Fork Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV)-- Saturday is a special day here in the Magnolia State.

Do you know why because it's Teddy Bear Day.

The state is celebrating the significant history of the teddy bear dating back as far as the times of late president Teddy Roosevelt.

This comes as the Great Delta Bear Affair provides numerous opportunities to educate Mississippians about the bear and other resources across the state.

Governor Phil Bryant signed the proclamation back in August.

