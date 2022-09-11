JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Art celebrated the life of African American people who migrated to the Deep South in the early 1900s.

The Museum hosted A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration Art Exhibit. On Saturday, the exhibit honored the music and storytelling from the people of the migration.

The audience got to hear a performance from opera singer, Alicia Hall Moran, accompanied by her husband on the piano for a special rendition of “Two Wings.” Mississippi author, Linda Williams Jackson also read excerpts from her novel, “Midnight Without a Moon.”

Museum staff said the Great Migration exhibition is a story that needs to be told.

“The exhibition was about the museum’s six-million African Americans away from the Deep South. The way we looked at it was through the lens of contemporary Black artists in America whose families moved away. I think the Great Migration is a part of American history that we don’t know a lot about. What we wanted to do was reconnect with people whose families came from here, but are all over the country and try to renew those connections and bring people back home,” said Betsy Bradley, the director of the museum.

The Great Migration exhibition ends on Sunday with a free public tour of selected art and storytelling at 2:00 p.m.