JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Great Migration exhibit, “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” will open at the Two Mississippi Museums on Saturday, July 2.

“During the Great Migration, families moved across the U.S., thus the necessity to travel and visit relatives was born. Postal Worker Victor Green innovatively responded to this need with a roadmap of havens to eat, rest and visit. This safety net was a key guide for people of color throughout the Jim Crow south and other parts of America,” said Two Mississippi Museums Director Pamela D.C. Junior.

The exhibit will feature artifacts ranging from business signs and postcards to historic footage, images and firsthand accounts of the apprehension African American travelers felt.

Guests can visit the exhibit the Saturday, July 2 to Sunday, September 25 in the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Exhibition Hall at the Two Mississippi Museums.

Admission is $15 for adults and $8 for youth ages 4-22. Admission for children under three is free. Admission is also free on Sundays. Discounts are available for students, seniors, active duty military, veterans and groups of ten or more. Tickets include admission to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, Museum of Mississippi History and all special exhibitions.