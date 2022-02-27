JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Great Southern Gun and Knife Show was held at Trade Mart in Jackson.

The show included guns, knives, ammo, stun guns, tactical gear and other accessories. Buyers needed a valid state ID and background checks were completed on sight.

The show’s director said there are some benefits to shopping at gun shows rather than at a gun store.

“One of the advantages of the show is, often times, you can find discounts and better deals. You can also pick up and see what the gun feels like. A lot of the time in stores, you have to ask the person behind the counter and they could be busy. You could be waiting there. You have to ask to see every single gun, one by one. It’s more convenient,” said Great Southern Gun and Knife Show Director Shawn Bean.

If you missed the show, the next Great Southern Gun and Knife Show will be held on July 9 and 10 in Jackson.