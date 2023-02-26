JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Great Southern Gun Show returned to the Mississippi Trade Mart Sunday.

Attendees explored and shopped for various types of guns and accessories. With more than just firearms and ammunition, the show also included vendors who sold customizable novelties.

For show organizers, the venue provided a place for enthusiasts to come together and share knowledge.

People traveled across state lines for the one stop shop, looking for an opportunity to sell, buy or even trade.

“This is a collection of Second Amendment supporters from all walks of life. It’s a great place to come and see and just walk with like-minded enthusiasts and to talk all day about guns you had as a child. The gun you want next. Buy, sell, trade. It’s basically a huge swap meet. Like-minded people that support the Second Amendment. They’ve got the rights that we have under our Constitution, Bill of Rights,” said Shawn Bean, director of the show.

The next gun show will be July 8 and 9.