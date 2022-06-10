JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Leaders of the Greater Belhaven Foundation will host some events for this summer for neighbors to enjoy.

The Greater Belhaven Foundation’s mission is to connect neighbors and businesses together while hosting events in the park.

Casey Creasey, executive director at the Greater Belhaven Foundation, said they haven’t hosted any events for a while due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are excited about brining events back.

“I love our events!” said Creasey. “It’s so amazing seeing people from all over Jackson and even outside of Jackson come together and just have a great time while connecting with one another.”

The City of Jackson’s Department of Parks and Recreation and the Greater Belhaven Foundation planned to host a Movies in the Park event June 10-11, but the event was canceled due to weather.

Creasey said they are working together with Visit Jackson reschedule the event for a later date in the summer.

The Greater Belhaven Foundation said ‘Bright Lights Belhaven Nights’ will return on Saturday, August 13. The event will feature many music performances and vendors. The event will be from 5:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

All events hosted by the Greater Belhaven Foundation are free and open to the public.