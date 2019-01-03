Local News

Greyhound bus carrying passengers overturns along I-55

By:

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 09:16 PM CST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 09:34 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson Police are investigating a single vehicle accident involving a Greyhound bus on the Pascagoula Street entry ramp to I-55 South.

JPD says all passengers have safely evacuated the bus.

No serious injuries have been reported thus far.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

A spokesperson with AMR says 22 people were taken to area hospitals, but there are no life threatening injuries.

We are working to get the latest information.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center