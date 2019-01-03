Greyhound bus carrying passengers overturns along I-55

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson Police are investigating a single vehicle accident involving a Greyhound bus on the Pascagoula Street entry ramp to I-55 South.

JPD says all passengers have safely evacuated the bus.

No serious injuries have been reported thus far.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

A spokesperson with AMR says 22 people were taken to area hospitals, but there are no life threatening injuries.

We are working to get the latest information.