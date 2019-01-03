Greyhound bus carrying passengers overturns along I-55
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson Police are investigating a single vehicle accident involving a Greyhound bus on the Pascagoula Street entry ramp to I-55 South.
JPD says all passengers have safely evacuated the bus.
No serious injuries have been reported thus far.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
A spokesperson with AMR says 22 people were taken to area hospitals, but there are no life threatening injuries.
We are working to get the latest information.