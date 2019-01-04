Greyhound crash victims retain lawyer

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) -

"It’s been crazy. I haven’t slept in 48 hours.”

Stephen Delfiede is one of 5 passengers from the Greyhound bus crash to hire Richard Schwartz as their attorney.

“Already I’ve heard that I’m going to be getting to see an orthopedic surgeon and yeah it’s just been a little bit of a weight off my mind.”

Delfiede says some of the passengers were asked to talk to an insurance adjuster, but other than that, they have been on their own.

Attorney Richard Schwartz explains his client's position.

“When you have a passenger who is paying to be on your bus you have a duty to provide safe transportation to them. This situation where the driver was obviously intoxicated, the problem is they open themselves up to that only the injuries that the passengers sustained, but potential punitive damages because they violated that duty.”

The accident happened Wednesday night in Jackson. The driver, Erika Nixon, was charged with misdemeanor DUI, was arrested and had her license seized at the scene.

“She was in there doing her paperwork him she couldn’t figure out how to open the door. She was flipping switches in the headlights came on in the blinkers came on and I thought maybe OK she’s just a new bus driver but it is kind of caught me as odd right from the get-go.”

Adding insult to injury, there’s an alleged post to Nixon’s Instagram page where she shows off her breakfast the day of the accident. Cereal, and a bottle of hennessy.

“My opinion is that Greyhound will want to sit down and try to negotiate a settlement. I don’t think they would want to have this brought out in a courtroom. I don’t know that for a fact we have it made a determination yet and we have it filed suit yet. But basically what we’re trying to do with our clients is keep them calm and make sure they get the medical treatment that they need.”

Nixon will have her trial within the next 30 days and was given a one-thousand dollar bond.

Greyhound released a statement saying Nixon has been with the company since 2015.

Her commercial driver’s license is active and has no restrictions. Employees are subject to drug and alcohol testing and screened before they are hired.