JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the Jackson now have another way to travel. Greyhound officially resumed its services in the capital city on Wednesday.

Passengers began loading buses at Union Station. Earlier this week, Greyhound announced it would be returning service to the City of Jackson.

“We are grateful to the Jackson Redevelopment Authority (JRA) for their invaluable support in making this possible. With the holiday season upon us, Greyhound is committed to providing the great people of Jackson and the surrounding areas with convenient and affordable bus travel options,” said Gilda Brewton, Regional Vice President for Greyhound.

Travelers said they’re looking forward to having the service back in the community.

“This is important because everybody can’t afford other means of travel for airplane or whatever it is. It is basically not too complicated, and it is a resource that’s needed,” said James Beasley, a Jackson native.

Officials said there will be two daily routes. The westbound route connects Jacksonians with Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas, while the eastbound route leads to Birmingham, Alabama, and Atlanta, Georgia.