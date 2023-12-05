JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greyhound will resume service in Jackson, Mississippi, starting Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

“Greyhound is so pleased to resume service to Jackson,” said Gilda Brewton, Regional Vice President for Greyhound. “We are grateful to the Jackson Redevelopment Authority (JRA) for their invaluable support in making this possible. With the holiday season upon us, Greyhound is committed to providing the great people of Jackson and the surrounding areas with convenient and affordable bus travel options.”

Greyhound will be located at Jackson Union Station on West Capitol Street. Officials said there will be two daily routes. The westbound route connects Jacksonians with Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas, while the eastbound route leads to Birmingham, Alabama, and Atlanta, Georgia.

“Greyhound has always been integral to this country’s transportation system,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). “I am proud to welcome Greyhound back to Jackson, Mississippi, as part of an affordable transportation alternative.”

Customers can purchase tickets by visiting Greyhound.com and FlixBus.com or through the Greyhound or FlixBus mobile apps.