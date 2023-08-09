GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new police department and municipal court in Gluckstadt.

The Gluckstadt Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved the design a month ago. They’re excited for the completion of the new building.

“Two years ago, I never dreamed that we would be here today. We have now begun work on our very first city building,” said Gluckstadt Mayor Walter Morrison.

“We’re all kind of crammed in, but we’re all big family. So, it’s just like home. But it’s a great feeling to know that we have a building that’s being built now. So, it’s an awesome, awesome day,” said Wendell Watts, Gluckstadt Chief of Police.

The new building is set to open its doors in July 2024.