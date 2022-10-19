MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison.

The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church.

The owners had been planning to build a new restaurant for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the supply chain issues delayed the expansion.

“People are dying to eat at this wonderful restaurant, and you couldn’t have a better location, and you couldn’t have a better restaurant. And thank you so much for believing in our community,” said Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler.

The new location is expected to open in 2023. The Keifer’s location in Belhaven will remain open.