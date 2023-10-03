JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the busiest parks in the capital city will get a new public golf course.

The new mini-course will be located at Parham Bridges Park in North Jackson. Parkgoers will get the chance to play in a more condenses three-hole, short-format course and practice area.

Organizers said the project between First Tee, the City of Jackson, and Park Golf had been in the making for years. The idea is to make the game widely available and free.

PGA golfers Chad Ramey, Alex Noren, and Steve Yeager even helped some kids with their swings on Tuesday, October 3.

“Park golf coming here means that anyone that says this park can come in and try golf. It’s three holes. There’s short term short term greens. There’ll be artificial turf, will provide a wedge of putter and limit, just like golf balls, so there’s no equipment needed. You come to the park with your children or grandchildren to play on the playground, you’re going to see Park Golf. You’re going to go try it. It’ll take you probably 30 minutes to play these short three holes,” said Margo Coleman, executive director of First Tee of Central Mississippi.

The park is scheduled to open in Spring 2024.