Groundbreaking set for state’s first pediatric skilled nursing facility: UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Children’s of Mississippi, Gov. Phil Bryant, First Lady Deborah Bryant, and patients from the state’s only children’s hospital will break ground on Mississippi’s first skilled nursing facility for children on Dec. 10 at 10 am.

The facility’s purpose is to help children and families transition from hospital care to home and will provide long-term care for some of our state’s most vulnerable pediatric patients.

Adjacent to the Mississippi Library Commission building at 3881 Eastwood Drive, Jackson is where the groundbreaking will take place.