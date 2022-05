RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A firm has been contracted to get signatures to allow medical marijuana in Ridgeland.

The Madison County Journal reported the group, Voters Choice, knocked on doors Saturday, May 22 in order to get signatures.

Ridgeland leaders voted to opt out of medical marijuana. They said the decision was made to give them more time to observe what’s happening in other cities and counties.

Leaders could later decide to opt in to the program.