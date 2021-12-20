Group home for homeless people to be built in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A group home project for homeless people in Natchez in underway.

The Natchez Democrat reported that the Seeds of Change foundation broke ground on the new project on Friday, December 17.

Seeds of Change Founder and CEO Dr. Carolyn Myers said the house will be located at 6 Claiborne Street. She said she hopes the project is complete by spring or summer of 2022. The home will house six to eight men, women or children.

The newspaper wrote that the home’s residents must not have a substance abuse disorder. Myers’ goal for the residents is to find them housing within six months. The residents will be provided job training, spiritual counseling and food.

Myers said the project needs monetary and physical help to bring the home to a livable condition. To volunteer or donate, call Myers at (601)-870-6343 or mail donations to P.O. Box 174, Natchez, MS 39121.