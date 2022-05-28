JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local organization is working to bring mental health resources right to the doors of Jacksonians.

Phi Pi of Mississippi hosted a community resource fair in Grove Park, aiming to help those suffering from mental illness. The organization is working to break the stigma and trauma that’s passed along generations.

Speakers at the event included community leaders, mental health professionals and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. He said the city is making plans to create a mental health office that will address those particular needs of Jacksonians.

“The lack of us taking care of our mental health. We are starting to see the seeds of neglecting our mental health. Just like cancer, it’s breeding and metastasized. We get the outcome of that. We’re getting what we get in our cities today. We have to stop this and see no one is going to come save us. We have to save ourselves,” said Phi Pi Mississippi President and event organizer, William Guster.

“Without our mental health, being in that condition, it affects everything that we do. Eating, sleeping, thinking and the choices we make. We got to start talking about mental health. We’re having mental health evaluations just like we do physical evaluations,” said Leading by Example Founder Christiane Williams.

The event organizer said it was important to host the event in Grove Park because of prime community location. They wanted to bring the resources right to people’s doorsteps.