Group sues state over money alleged to be taken from public schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Southern Poverty Law Center is challenging a Mississippi Law which gives federal tax dollars to charter schools, alleging the money is being diverted from public schools.

A hearing is underway at Miss. Supreme Court in Jackson.

The group is said to have filed the lawsuit on behalf of parents whose children attend Jackson Public Schools.

The group claims that more than $8-million has been diverted from JPS, since the 2015-2016 school year.

A charter school is still a public school but is defined by one that is independently run.

State laws and charter contracts provide those schools with autonomy over curriculum, personnel, budget, and schedule.

Children may attend a charter school, which is not discriminative against students based on the district in which they live.