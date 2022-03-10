NATCHEZ, Miss (WJTV) – The Magnolia Medical Foundation will distribute free cellphones or tablets and home COVID-19 test kits to those who meet certain criteria. The Natchez Democrat reported the giveaway will be March 24-26 in Natchez.

Neighbors must be 18 or older with an income less than $56,000. If neighbors receive SNAP benefits or are on Medicaid, they automatically meet the criteria.

The distribution will take place at the Providence Community Center from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. March 24-25. The distribution for March 26 will be held at Natchez Freshman Academy from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Recipients should bring the following:

Valid ID

Proof of income

Recipients will also need to provide their phone number, the last four digits of their social security number and an email.