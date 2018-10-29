Group to hold time of prayer in Jackson in support of Jewish community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Working Together Jackson will host a time of prayer and a news conference on Monday, October 29th.

The group said they want to support the Jewish community and call for civility after Saturday's deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh, PA, synagogue.

The event in Jackson will be at noon at Beth Israel Congregation on Old Canton Road.

Officials with WJT said they will pray and call on public officials and citizens to recommit themselves to building communities that tolerate and celebrate religious, ethnic, racial and political differences.