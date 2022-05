JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The sky will light up with fireworks for the 6th Annual Juneteenth festival on Friday, June 17 in Jackson. This comes after leaders with Downtown Jackson Partners agreed to pay for fireworks.

Downtown Jackson Partners President John Gomez said the group will sponsor the Juneteenth fireworks. He said they wanted to step in because last year’s event went well.

According to Gomez, the fireworks will cost about $9,000.