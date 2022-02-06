JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two organizations are working together to help older adults feel less lonely on Valentine’s Day.

The pandemic has had an effect on nearly everyone, especially older adults.

“Even before the pandemic, isolation was a growing health concern for older adults. As you can imagine, the pandemic has really exacerbated those issues to the point where nearly 40% of of older adults report feeling isolated or lonely,” said American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Wish of a Lifetime Executive Director Tom Wagenlander.

This problem led to the creation of the Cupid Crew.

“It’s geared toward getting as many notes of love and hope to older adults, specifically older adults throughout the country,” said Wagenlander.

AARP is working with organizations from every community to spread love.

“We are collaborating with Girl Scouts of the United States all across the country to create these heartfelt messages, deliver them to their communities and build intergenerational connections. Also, to show that these individuals are being thought of,” said Wagenlander.

Anyone can join the Cupid Crew. Click here to create a card, find ideas and browse templates.

Wagenlander is also encouraging everyone to reach out to loved ones this Valentine’s Day.