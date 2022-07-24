JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was a fun time for many who gathered in South Jackson on Saturday, July 23 for Operation R.E.A.C.H. and Operation Good that teamed up for a community extravaganza.

The event was held at the South Jackson Tennis Center where food and a live DJ got the community together. Operation R.E.A.C.H. and Operation Good brought the event to South Jackson for a second year.

“It makes us feel amazing. All summer long, all year long, we collaborate together to keep these children in this community off the streets and safe,” said the founder of Operation R.E.A.C.H., Tasha Myers.

“We’re working with the kids in this community to bring unity. They bring their families out, their friends. As you can see, we have a nice turnout,” said Operation Good Event Coordinator, Kametrica Finch.

Both operations are focused on keeping South Jackson safe and encourage all Jacksonians to come to next year’s community extravaganza.