RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple human rights organizations came together on Saturday to protest against the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO).

Black empowerment and local chapters of the NAACP gathered at Rankin County Justice Court to express their frustrations toward the RCSO after officers allegedly beat and tortured Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker.

Officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the two men were arrested during a drug raid at a Rankin County home on January 24. Jenkins was hospitalized after being shot by officers during the arrest.

Attorneys said it was a racially motivated attack and are demanding the officers involved be tried and arrested. They also want the body cam footage.

“What needs to happen is that good police need to be separated from renegades because these people have gotten comfortable. I can guarantee you this is not the first time that this has happened. This is the first time that they’re being called into account for it. We want them to know that we’re here. We’re here for justice and we are not going away. We’re going to stay here until justice gets done. In this case and in other cases where brutality has occurred at the hands of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department,” said Trent Walker, the attorney for Jenkins and Walker.

“Our young Black men are being held or revealed as public enemy number one. I have a vested interest in that because I’m raising two sons that are I’m in fear for their lives because they go out of the house every day and I teach them you don’t run. You don’t resist. You ask the question, yes, sir and no, sir. You live to tell your story,” said Tasha Parker, president of the Washington County NAACP.

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation. MBI has not released the police body cam footage and is still investigating the case.