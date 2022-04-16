JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and the Black Women’s Round Table are hosting voter registration drives.

The two entities partnered with local barber shops and beauty salons around the city on Saturday, April 16 to increase voter registration in the community.

The goal is to collaborate with local stylists in order to reach a broader scope of unregistered voters.

“The beauty shops and barbershops that we go with are ones we think will get more information and more people to contact. That is the intention. We’re trying to get as many contacts as possible. Those barbershops and beauty shops we go to, our intention is to register as many people as we can,” said Vickie Jenkins with Delta Sigma Theta.

Voters registration applications and information can be found at four different salons around the city. That’s Hair Gallery Salon and Barber Shop on Office Park Drive, Custom Cuts and Styles on Terry Road, Hopeful Barbershop and Salon on West Northside Drive and Southside Barber and Beauty Shop on West McDowell Road.