Guard members deployed to Afghanistan

Company G leaves from Jackson, headed overseas

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 03:58 PM CST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 03:58 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Members of Company G, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment got a proper sendoff from their family, friends and the Mississippi National Guard Thursday.

Sixty soldiers are deploying to Afghanistan for ten months in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

This unit provides medical air support to troops on the ground.

From Jackson, soldiers are traveling to Ft. Bliss, Texas to complete training before going to Afghanistan.

